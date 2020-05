SACO, Maine — Saco Police say there is a house fire in Saco at 17 Boothby Rd.

Crews from Saco. Biddeford, Scarborough and Old Orchard are on scene.

This story will be updated.

RELATED: Rumford police seize hundreds of doses of fentanyl and more than 40 doses of crack cocaine from Massachusetts man

RELATED: Troopers revive Maine woman found overdosing in closet; arrest her for third time in 2 months

RELATED: Update: Armed robbery suspect in custody