EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine — Police in East Millinocket are investigating a series of car burglaries that happened in the west end.

The burglaries started on Thursday, Aug. 15 and continued through the weekend.

Police say they have recovered some of what they believe was stolen from a car but it has not been linked to a reported case. Police are asking people who believe someone may have broken into their car to contact them at 207-746-3555.

Police are also warning residents to keep their doors locked on their homes and vehicles and to call the police if they see anything suspicious in their neighborhoods.

According to some local residents who spoke with NEWS CENTER Maine, East Millinocket is a close knit community, and many in the area don't feel they always need to lock cars and vehicles.

"Generally speaking, a lot of stuff gets left unlocked and nobody bothers it," said Barry Davis, owner of Two Rivers Canoe and Tackle in the neighboring town of Medway. We do pay more attention at the business here, making sure things are locked up."

Another resident Rich Pinte has lived in East Millinocket for years, but used to live in New York City. He says locking his doors is something he always does, but when incidents happen in his own small town, it's still surprising.

"It comes closer to home when it actually happens, so it's in the back of your mind more, but essentially you live life the same," said Pinte.

Farther south in Portland, a dozen restaurants and stores were targeted by thieves in the past two weeks. Among the victims that have either been robbed or nearly been broken into are Maine Oyster Co., Maine Juice Co., Wallace James Clothing, and Little Tap House.

