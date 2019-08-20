EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine — Police in East Millinocket are investigating a series of car burglaries that happened in the west end.

The burglaries started on Thursday, Aug. 15 and continued through the weekend.

Police say they have recovered some of what they believe was stolen from a car but it has not been linked to a reported case. Police are asking people who believe someone may have broken into their car to contact them at 207-746-3555.

Police are also warning residents to keep their doors locked on their homes and vehicles and to call the police if they see anything suspicious in their neighborhoods.

Farther south in Portland, a dozen restaurants and stores were targeted by thieves in the past two weeks. Among the victims that have either been robbed or nearly been broken into are Maine Oyster Co., Maine Juice Co., Wallace James Clothing, and Little Tap House.

