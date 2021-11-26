String of burglaries prompts community meeting with law enforcement in Wells

Since November, police said several homes and businesses have been burglarized. Four people have been arrested.

WELLS, Maine — The traditionally quiet town of Wells has become victim to a string of thefts and burglaries at local businesses and homes since late November.

According to information shared by police, the incidents have varied from $150 cash stolen to more than $10,000 of cash and merchandise.

"The town of Wells in my estimation has become a victim of circumstance," said Wells Police Chief Jo-Ann Putnam.

Putnam and York County Sheriff William King were on hand at the Wells Select Board meeting on Tuesday evening to help answer community questions and concerns about the incidents.

According to Putnam, four people have since been charged with theft related crimes in connection to the string of burglaries.

#HappeningNow York Co. Sheriff William King is meeting with the Wells Select Board tonight following a series of burglaries and theft in the town in recent months. We’ll have the latest tonight on @newscentermaine at 11 pic.twitter.com/SBDiBKP0GA — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) January 18, 2022

According to police information, businesses like Breton's Bike & Fly Shop, Bistro at R&R Chocolates, Congdon's Donuts were burglarized, as well as vehicles parked in the Hannaford parking lot, and various homes across town. Many of these incidents took place along Rte. 1 in Wells, also known as Post Road.

"There has never been anything like this before, as long as we've lived here," said Wells resident of 19-years Linda Marciano who attended Tuesday's meeting. "It's been very safe and we like the small town, but this has been ridiculous now what's going on."

Last week, the Wells Police Department shared a detailed log of incidents and arrests related to the crimes on social media.

Press Release: Arrest Log 11/26/21 - 1/11/22 On 11/26/21, officers responded to Breton’s Bike and Fly Shop located at... Posted by Wells Police on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Following that post, many community members expressed concern about the repeat offenses. One of the people accused in the string of burglaries is 27-year-old George Roberts. Roberts, who is currently experiencing homeless, is facing multiple charges connected to the burglaries.

Sheriff King tells NEWS CENTER Maine due to COVID-19, and major staffing shortages, the jail is working to hold fewer residents.

"We do have an intake modification policy. We're only taking people for crimes against persons, and burglary doesn't typically rise to that level of an incarceration," said Sheriff King.

King added, however, if the jail or Sheriff's Office is asked by a local police department to hold an individual due to to public safety concerns, an exception to this policy can be made.