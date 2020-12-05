HERMON, Maine — After a business owner in Hermon reported a vehicle stolen, police pursued the vehicle before it crashed in Bangor.

On Tuesday, around 5:00 p.m. Penobscot County Sheriff Deputy Travis Morse was on duty and in the town of Hermon when he was alerted by a business owner that a vehicle had been stolen.

Deputy Morse quickly found the stolen vehicle driving on Route 2 in Hermon. He tried to stop the vehicle, but instead, the driver starting speeding in an attempt to get away. The officer pursued.

The chase was called off once it entered Bangor. Deputy Morse reported that the driver of the stolen vehicle was driving erratically.

Police say the vehicle continued onto Odlin Road, unpursued by any police, where it struck other vehicles and crashed.

Bangor Police is investigating the crash.

Police have not yet released the type of business the vehicle was stolen from, nor a description of the vehicle.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says this is an active investigation and no other information is available for release at his time.

OTHER STORIES NEWS CENTER MAINE VIEWERS ARE READING

RELATED: Workplace worries mount as US tracks new COVID-19 cases

RELATED: Your stimulus payment less than you expected? Here's why.

RELATED: Skowhegan man takes stolen car, his unclothed body to church, arrested on multiple charges

RELATED: Retail stores can reopen in 12 of 16 Maine counties today

RELATED: Red Sox Foundation announces emergency fund to help with food insecurity due to coronavirus, COVID-19