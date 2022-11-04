x
Crime

Stolen, sunken vehicle pulled from Sidney boat landing

Deputies responded to a complaint of an "illegally parked vehicle" on Friday, according to a Facebook post.
Credit: Kennebec County Sheriff's Office

SIDNEY, Maine — A stolen, submerged truck was pulled from a Sidney boat landing on Friday. 

Deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of an "illegally parked vehicle" at the boat landing on Hosta Lane where "only the very top of the cab portion" was visible, according to a Facebook post made by the sheriff's office. 

Deputy Stefanizzi of the Kennebec County Dive Team reportedly assisted Ready Road Service with removal. 

According to police, the recovered vehicle was stolen from an Oakland business. 

