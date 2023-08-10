Stolen porta-potty truck goes off the road in Oakland

The truck and toilets are owned by Casella Waste Systems out of Fairfield, according to Sgt. Tracey Frost of the Oakland Police Department.

OAKLAND, Maine — "In 29 years of being a police officer, this is my first stolen porta-potty truck," Sgt. Tracey Frost of the Oakland Police Department said Thursday.

The department responded to Fairfield Street Thursday morning after a man, who is now considered a suspect, reported finding the truck off the road, Frost said.

Police declined to release the name of the suspect Thursday.

