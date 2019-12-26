GRAY, Maine — A car that was reported stolen in Auburn was involved in a crash on the Portland Road in Gray around 10:30 on Thursday.

According to a release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, the 2003 Toyota Echo that was involved in the crash was the car reported stolen in Auburn earlier Thursday morning. It was driven by Joseph Lamoin, 33, of Hebron. Lamoin's passenger was identified as Sandra Landry, 50, of Hebron.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says witnesses saw Lamoin driving erratically and, in the process of passing other cars, hit a 2002 Ford Ranger. The Ford Ranger was driven by James Hayward, 64, of North Yarmouth.

The car driven by Lamoin spun out of control and rolled over after striking an embankment, before it came to a rest on the Portland Road.

Lamoin and Landry were taken to the Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Hayward was uninjured in the crash.

Lamoin faces charges of operating under the influence and unauthorized use of property.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the crash in Gray and the Auburn Police Department is investigating the car theft.

