Vassalboro man charged in connection with stolen camper

The camper was reported missing in April after it was dropped off for service in Manchester.

VASSALBORO, Maine — A man from Vassalboro is facing charges after a camper that had been missing since April was located by way of a tip to Maine State Police.

Christopher Vogel, 46, has been charged with receiving stolen property and violating conditions of release.

A woman from Newport who owned the camper reportedly dropped it off for service at Scott's Recreation on Route 202 in Manchester back in April, but when she was notified that it was ready to be picked up, it was not there, according to a Facebook post from the Maine State Police.

Troopers reportedly followed up on dozens of leads throughout Maine since then, but they received a tip on Tuesday that led them to its discovery.

"Troopers acted swiftly with this information and were able to locate the 2021, 29-foot Forrest River Grey Wolf Cherokee camper on Mineral Springs Lane in Vassalboro," the release stated.

Maine State Police said the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office and Blanchard's Towing company assisted them in the recovery efforts.

