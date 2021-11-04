Stockton Springs police officer charged with sexual assault of young teen

Christopher C. Hast, 32, of Rockland is charged with 12 counts of felony gross sexual assault.

ROCKLAND, Maine — A part-time Stockton Springs police officer has been charged with 12 counts of Class B gross sexual assault involving a young teenager over several months.

Christopher C. Hast, 32, of Rockland, was released from Knox County Jail Thursday morning on $10,000 cash bail.

According to a complaint filed in Knox County Superior Court, Hast sexually assaulted the teen on multiple occasions between April 1, 2021, and Oct. 27, 2021, when the teen reported the assaults.

Maine State Police Det. Christopher Crawford wrote in a Nov. 2, 2021, affidavit requesting a search warrant of Hast's pickup truck that the alleged victim reported Hast sent her a Snapchat message "alluding to killing her mom so they ... could be together forever."

Hast denied the allegations, Crawford wrote.

He is expected to appear in Knox County Superior Court on Jan. 27, 2022.