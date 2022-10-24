Maine man appeals convictions, sentences in Alaska murder

Sophie Sergie's death baffled investigators until a DNA match using genetic genealogy tracing led them to Steven Downs, who was arrested in 2019 in Maine.

LEWISTON, Maine — A Maine man who was convicted of killing and sexually assaulting a woman in Alaska in 1993 is appealing his convictions and sentences.

Steven H. Downs, 48, filed a notice of his appeal Monday with the Alaska Court of Appeals, the Sun Journal newspaper reported.

A jury in February found Downs guilty of murder and sexual assault in the death of Sophie Sergie in a dorm on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus in 1993. He was later sentenced to 75 years in prison.

Sergie's death baffled investigators until a DNA match using genetic genealogy tracing led them to Downs, who was arrested in 2019 in Maine. Downs was a UAF freshman in 1993 and lived in the dorm where Sergie was found dead.

On Monday, lawyers for Downs, who represented him during pre-trial hearings, at trial and at sentencing, filed a motion to withdraw as his attorneys. The filing states that Downs lacks the funds to retain legal counsel for his appeals.