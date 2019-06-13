STETSON, Maine — An ex-Connecticut man who now lives in Stetson, Maine, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a 33-year-old murder case.

Maine State Police troopers took Marc Karun into custody on a fugitive from justice warrant shortly before 11:30 a.m. as the 53-year-old was leaving his residence, Norwalk Police Department Lt. Terrence Blake said.

Karun's arrest warrant alleges his connection to the Sept. 23, 1986, murder and sexual assault of Kathleen Flynn in Norwalk, Connecticut, while the 11-year-old was on school grounds, according to authorities.

Flynn was reported missing by her mother when she never came home from school. Her mother went searching for her but couldn't find her. Flynn's friends were contacted, and they reported last seeing her walking toward a wooded path near the school's tennis courts that she normally used to walk home.

The woods were searched, and Flynn's body was found in an area 100 feet from the path. Police said she had been sexually assaulted and strangled.

According to a 2016 report on the cold case, the murder near Ponus Ridge Middle School received numerous tips over the years. It said a flyer was produced at one time with composite sketches of three white males with long, dirty hair operating a green vehicle with New York plates. It said there was a possibility the car was not involved in the case but was rather a group of teenagers that borrowed the car and were on school grounds and took off when a teacher leaving the school approached the vehicle.

Karun would've been 20 or 21 years old at the time.

Two Norwalk officers assisted in the arrest from Bangor.

Norwalk police said a press conference would be held in the near future to release additional information.

A bail hearing was scheduled for Friday afternoon in Bangor, the district attorney's office said.

Karun is expected to be held at Penobscot County Jail until his terms of extradition were determined.