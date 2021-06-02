Steamship Authority in Massachusetts hit by ransomware

Customers may experience delays.

BOSTON — The ferry that runs to Woods Hole, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority has been the target of a ransomware attack that is affecting operations, as of Wednesday morning.

The company announced the attack on Twitter.

"A team of IT professionals is currently assessing the impact of the attack," it said. "Additional information will be provided upon completion of the initial assessment."

Several ransomware attacks have made headlines recently.

The world’s largest meat processing company is getting back to work after production around the world was disrupted by a cyberattack just weeks after a similar incident shut down a U.S. oil pipeline. Brazil’s JBS SA said late Tuesday that it had made “significant progress” in dealing with the cyberattack and expected the “vast majority” of its plants to be operating on Wednesday.

It was widely reported that Colonial Pipeline CEO Joseph Blount agreed to pay a $4.4 million ransom to DarkSide, the Russia-based group behind the cyber attack.

In describing his decision, which he said did not come lightly, Blount argued that it was justifiable given that it was “the right thing to do for the country.”

The White House says it believes U.S. government agencies largely fended off the latest cyberespionage onslaught blamed on Russia intelligence operatives, saying the spear-phishing campaign should not further damage relations with Moscow ahead of next month’s planned presidential summit.

