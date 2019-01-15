CLIFTON, Maine — Maine State Police troopers and their mobile crime lab are outside a Clifton home for the second day in a row, investigating the death of a woman living at that address.

State police say Kary Dill, 35, was found by police, deceased, at 311 Airline Road after a 911 call Monday morning around 8 a.m.

A search of the property’s taxes lists the home as being owned by Dwight Osgood.

Osgood’s neighbor told NEWS CENTER, Maine, Tuesday afternoon that Osgood and Dill lived together at the Airline Road home, and Dill worked at the Clifton convenience store and gas station right next to the home.

A woman working at the convenience store Tuesday said it was “too soon” to talk about Dill’s death.

Osgood’s neighbor added that the town of Clifton, a population of about 1,000 people, would come together to fundraise for Dill’s funeral, as the town has in the past.

He reported seeing an ambulance at the house early Monday morning but hasn’t seen Osgood since.

According to state police, the circumstances of Dill’s death is still under investigation.

An autopsy on Dill’s body began Monday, the results of which state police hope may answer some questions as to how Dill died.