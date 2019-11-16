EAGLE LAKE, Maine — Two suspects are on the run after a burglary took place in Eagle Lake on Friday.

According to the Maine State Police's Facebook page, two people burglarized a marijuana caregiver facility in Eagle Lake around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, November 15.

Maine State Police say the two suspects stole a large amount of cash and electronics.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or can identify the two suspects seen in the security camera footage, you are asked to call Trooper Matt Curtin at (207) 532-5400.

