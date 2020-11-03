MAINE, USA — The Maine State Police Department is looking for two men from the Danforth/Houlton area.

Jared Foster, 26, and Jason Levasseur, 44, each have four active warrants for their arrest.

Foster is described as 6'4" and 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He is from the town of Danforth.

Levasseur is described as 5'8" and 210 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. He is from the Danforth/Houlton area.

Anyone with information should call Maine State Police at (207) 973-3700 and ask to speak with Trooper Lander.

