RICHMOND, Maine — The death of a Richmond man, whose body was found in his Kimball Street home on Oct. 11, is being investigated as a homicide, state police said Tuesday.

The body of Andrew Sherman, 48, was found at about 5 p.m. that day at his home at 7 Kimball St. by a friend who was concerned that he hadn't heard from Sherman in days, according to a release from Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police say no one had seen, spoken to or heard from Sherman since Sept. 25.

Sherman had not worked in recent years after injuries from a car crash, and he lived alone, state police said earlier this month.

Results of an autopsy have not been released.

Detectives and the state police crime laboratory continue to investigate the death. Police ask anyone with information to call them at (207) 624-7076 Ext. 9.

