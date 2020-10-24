x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

Crime

State Police investigating incident on Brunswick Street in Old Town

NEWS CENTER Maine reporters on scene report a police presence on the street, caution tape marking a home there
Generic Developing Story image

OLD TOWN, Maine — Multiple officers from the Old Town Police Department are on the scene of an incident on Brunswick Street in Old Town Saturday evening, October 24. 

Old Town Police say State Police are leading the investigation into what happened there, and that NEWS CENTER Maine can expect to receive a press release from State Police tonight.

As of 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, State Police are only confirming that major crimes unit-north is assisting with the investigation. 

This story will be updated as we learn more. 

RELATED: York High School closed Monday due to COVID-19 case

RELATED: Hazmat teams called to New Balance Factory after several associates reported 'unusual symptoms'