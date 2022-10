Police are on the scene at a home in the Acadia Terrace complex on Acadia Avenue near Fulton Street.

VAN BUREN, Maine — The Maine State Police Tactical Team responded to an incident at a home in the Acadia Terrace Apartments in Van Buren on Tuesday evening.

Police are on scene in the affordable housing complex on Acadia Avenue near Fulton Street, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.