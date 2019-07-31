CARIBOU, Maine — State Police continue to ask for the public’s help in locating a young Caribou man who has now been missing for two months.

Police say Kurtis Madore, 31 is 5’8” tall, weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing blue jeans and dark-colored Vans sneakers when he was last seen on June 1st on the Woodland Center Road in Woodland.

Police also say his last known contact was a cell phone call with an acquaintance on June 2nd.

Police said 31-year-old Kurtis Madore is 5’8” tall, weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

NCM

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Maine State Police in Houlton at 532-5400.