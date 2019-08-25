LEBANON, MAINE, Maine — A Lebanon man wanted in New Hampshire for allegedly violating his probation was arrested Sunday by Maine state troopers.

Richard Jacques, 32, was wanted for violating probation following a conviction for possession of fentanyl.

At about 10 a.m. Sunday, Corporal Kyle Wells spotted a man fitting Jacques description and a car associated with Jacques in a driveway off of the Carl Broggi Highway in Lebanon, police said.

Wells and Trooper Anna Ritland returned to the home, located Jacques and arrested him, state police said. Jacques was taken to the York County Jail, where he will await extradition to New Hampshire.