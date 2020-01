WATERBORO, Maine — State Police and the York County Sheriff's Department arrested a man who was shooting at a construction site on Wednesday afternoon.

At 1 p.m., construction workers were clearing or excavating land across the street from 74 Lords Lane were working when they heard projectiles bouncing off the equipment and saw a guy shooting at them. They took cover and called police.

Police arrived and tried to contact 67 years old Steven Rosetti, but they couldn’t.

They activated the SRT teams state police arrived wardens came they set up a perimeter and then at 4 PM he came out of the house on his own .

Rosetti was charged with reckless conduct with a loaded firearm.

We will be updating this story as more information becomes available.