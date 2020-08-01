WATERBORO, Maine — State Police and the York County Sheriff's Department arrested a man who was shooting at a construction site on Wednesday afternoon.

At 1 p.m., construction workers were clearing or excavating land across the street from 74 Lords Lane were working when they heard projectiles bouncing off the equipment and saw a guy shooting at them. They took cover and called police￼.

Police arrived and tried to contact 67 years old Steven Rosetti, but they couldn’t.

They activated the SRT teams state police arrived wardens came they set up a perimeter and then at 4 PM he came out of the house on his own .

Rosetti was charged with reckless conduct with a loaded firearm￼￼.

We will be updating this story as more information becomes available.