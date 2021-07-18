State and local police in stand-off at home in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Maine — Law enforcement was involved in a stand-off at 662 Temple Road in Farmington for most of the day on Sunday, July 18.
According to police, around 9:30 in the morning, officials with the police and sheriff's department attempted to contact a resident at the home as part of an investigation. During that interaction, police say the subject showed a firearm and threatened the officers.
Following the threat, more law enforcement officers, including the Maine State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team, responded to the call.
As of 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, officials said the scene remains active but contained. They also say Route 43 (Temple Road) has been blocked off and traffic has been rerouted to avoid the home.
