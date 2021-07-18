x
Crime

State and local police in stand-off at home in Farmington

Police attempted to speak with a resident at 662 Temple Rd. in Farmington on Sunday morning when they say the resident presented a gun and threatened officers

FARMINGTON, Maine — Law enforcement was involved in a stand-off at 662 Temple Road in Farmington for most of the day on Sunday, July 18. 

According to police, around 9:30 in the morning, officials with the police and sheriff's department attempted to contact a resident at the home as part of an investigation. During that interaction, police say the subject showed a firearm and threatened the officers. 

Following the threat, more law enforcement officers, including the Maine State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team, responded to the call. 

As of 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, officials said the scene remains active but contained. They also say Route 43 (Temple Road) has been blocked off and traffic has been rerouted to avoid the home.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update this article as more information becomes available. 

