State and local police in stand-off at home in Farmington

Police attempted to speak with a resident at 662 Temple Rd. in Farmington on Sunday morning when they say the resident presented a gun and threatened officers

FARMINGTON, Maine — Law enforcement was involved in a stand-off at 662 Temple Road in Farmington for most of the day on Sunday, July 18.

According to police, around 9:30 in the morning, officials with the police and sheriff's department attempted to contact a resident at the home as part of an investigation. During that interaction, police say the subject showed a firearm and threatened the officers.

Following the threat, more law enforcement officers, including the Maine State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team, responded to the call.

As of 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, officials said the scene remains active but contained. They also say Route 43 (Temple Road) has been blocked off and traffic has been rerouted to avoid the home.