SHAPLEIGH, Maine — A man was arrested after he threatened to kill police or himself on Thursday, December 12.

According to a release from the York County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Sevigny responded to a reported domestic disturbance on the Owls Nest Road.

At the home on the Owls Nest Road, Deputy Sevigny learned Richard Dunin-Wilczynski, 59, had threatened a family member and barricaded himself in a bathroom with a knife.

According to the release, family was removed from the home while an arrest and search warrant were obtained for Dunin-Wilczynski and the home.

Attempts to coerce Dunin-Wilczynski to submit to arrest voluntarily were unsuccessful. After almost seven hours, the Special Reaction Team (SRT) breached the home and took Dunin-Wilczynski into custody.

Dunin-Wilczynski was charged with domestic violence and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

His bail was set at $50,000 cash.

Dunin-Wilczynski was arraigned on Friday, December 13. His next court appearance has not been scheduled.

