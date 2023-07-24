Standoff in Hancock County ends after seven hours

Deputies said the standoff ended with the suspect taking their own life.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BROOKLIN, Maine — A police standoff that last around seven hours in Brooklin Monday ended with the suspect taking their own life, deputies say.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop in Brooklin on Fly Point Road, the Hancock County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

"During the traffic stop the operator displayed a firearm in a manner that caused concern to the deputy causing him to retreat to a secure area," the release said.

Immediately after the traffic stop was conducted, the driver left the vehicle with the handgun and stayed in front of the vehicle, causing a standoff with the deputy, according to the release.

The Maine State Police Tactical and Hostage Negotiations Team arrived at the scene to assist.

"The standoff lasted approximately seven hours ending in a self-inflicting gunshot wound where the individual was pronounced deceased," the sheriff's office said.

The primary investigator in this case is Sgt. Rob Morang with the sheriff's office, and he was assisted by Sheriff Scott Kane, Lt. Jacob Day, Deputy Kyle Kramer, Deputy John Stanley, and Deputy Jon Mahon, the release said.

No additional information has been released.