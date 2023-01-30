Standish man faces 10-year sentence for attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor

John Wilson, 36, is now facing a maximum 10-year sentence in prison, $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release, a news release said.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Standish man faces a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty in a Portland court Monday to attempting to transfer obscene material to a minor.

Court records showed the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office received reports that 36-year-old John Wilson engaged in "inappropriate conversations with at least two minor children using the internet and social media" in March 2022, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine stated.

Wilson then engaged in "sexually explicit online chat communications with members of a watchdog group posing as underage girls" in June 2022, according to the release.

"During one sexually explicit online chat, Wilson sent photographs of his penis and live-streamed a video of himself masturbating to someone he believed to be an 11-year-old girl," the release stated.

Wilson is now facing a maximum 10-year sentence in prison with a $250,000 fine, according to authorities. He also faces up to three years of supervised release.

Wilson will receive his sentencing after the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentence investigation report, the release stated. His case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.