Standish man arrested for robbery in Windham Walmart parking lot

WINDHAM, Maine — Windham Police officers responded to a reported armed robbery in the Walmart parking lot located at 30 Landing Road Monday.

Around 12:45 p.m., it was reported that the victim agreed to meet the suspect, Matthew Jones, 36 of Standish, in the lot to finalize a purchase made on an online buy/sell site.

When the two met, Jones allegedly displayed a firearm and took the item after threatening violence. The victim immediately contacted the Windham PD and the investigation led to an address in Standish where Jones was found. Jones surrendered to police without incident. Windham PD, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, and Gorham PD responded.