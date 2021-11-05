Standish man arrested for murder in connection to girlfriend's death

STANDISH, Maine — Editor's note: The above video aired on June 16 when Amanda Brown was murdered.

State police arrested a Standish man for murder Friday in connection to the death of his girlfriend in June.

According to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, Brandy Libby, 34, was arrested without incident in Hollis.

On June 16, officers responded to a home at 35 Dow Road in Standish as part of an assault investigation and found 29-year-old Amanda Brown dead, Moss said.

That same day, Libby was involved in a stand-off in Waterboro that ended with him being taken into protective custody and to the hospital. At that time, officials would not say whether the two incidents are related.

This video shows the moment a man is taken into custody by police after a standoff in Waterboro earlier today. Right now police are not saying if it is connected to another incident in Standish. https://t.co/pvmWQKlHYj @NEWSCENTERmaine



WARNING: Video contains vulgar language. pic.twitter.com/HgZjTVosBP — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) June 17, 2021