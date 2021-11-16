Standish man allegedly leads police on high-speed chase through 5 towns

Multiple law enforcement agencies joined the pursuit, which police say reached more than 100 miles per hour.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Police say a Standish man led officers from several agencies on a high-speed chase from Brunswick to Wiscasset before he was stopped near Big Al's in Wiscasset Monday afternoon.

Pasquale Lapomarda, 21, sped past a state trooper in a 2004 Range Rover on Rt. 1 northbound in Brunswick around 4 p.m., Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman Shannon Moss said Tuesday.

Lapomarda drove northbound on Rt. 1 into West Bath and Bath, allegedly reaching 102 miles per hour, Moss said. He eventually slowed down but did not stop for commuter traffic.

Troopers briefly stopped the chase due to the dangerous speeds but later initiated a tragic stop after state police received multiple reports of the speeding Range Rover.

Lapomarda allegedly pulled over but then sped off northbound toward Wiscasset.

Wiscasset police then used tired deflating strips that flattened both of Lapomarda's back tires. Both Wiscasset police and Lincoln County Sheriff deputies took Lapomarda into custody. He was charged with eluding an officer, criminal speed, passing a roadblock, and reckless conduct.

Lapomarda was taken by ambulance to Mid Coast Hospital for evaluation. His condition was not immediately available late Tuesday afternoon.