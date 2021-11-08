Standish man pleads not guilty to girlfriend's murder

Brandon Libby, 34, of Standish pleaded not guilty to the murder of Amanda Brown, 29, also of Standish

PORTLAND, Maine — The Standish man arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend last week appeared in court Monday.

Libby appeared before a judge for the first time and pleaded not guilty to murdering Amanda Brown, 29.

On June 16, officers responded to a home at 35 Dow Road in Standish as part of an assault investigation and found 29-year-old Amanda Brown dead, Moss said.

That same day, Libby was involved in a stand-off in Waterboro that ended with him being taken into protective custody and to the hospital. At that time, officials would not say whether the two incidents are related.

He will be held without bail as he awaits his next court appearance which has not yet been scheduled.

This video shows the moment a man is taken into custody by police after a standoff in Waterboro earlier today. Right now police are not saying if it is connected to another incident in Standish. https://t.co/pvmWQKlHYj @NEWSCENTERmaine



WARNING: Video contains vulgar language. pic.twitter.com/HgZjTVosBP — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) June 17, 2021