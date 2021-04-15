St. Albans man faces several charges after police find over 400 grams of drugs in his car

Officers found 118 grams of cocaine, 152 grams of Fentanyl, 108 grams of crack cocaine, about 27 grams of meth, and around $4,000 in cash in Jason Lary's pickup

PALMYRA, Maine — Somerset County police found nearly $4,000 in cash and more than 400 grams of drugs after stopping a pickup truck Wednesday night, the Somerset County Sheriff's Office said in a release Thursday.

Police said around 10 p.m., officers stopped a green GMC pickup, which was going westbound on Route 2 and onto Lang Hill Road in Palmyra, for "excessive exhaust noise." When police approached the car, they noticed drug residue and equipment, so they ran the driver's license.

The driver was identified as Jason Lary, 40, of St. Albans. Police found that Lary's license had been revoked because of repeated offenses. There was also a female passenger in the truck.

Officers found 118 grams of cocaine, 152 grams of Fentanyl, 108 grams of crack cocaine, about 27 grams of meth, and around $4,000 in cash.

All drugs tested positive with a presumptive field test, according to the Sheriff's Office. Police seized more than 400 grams of drugs and the cash.

Lary was arrested and charged with three counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs, one count of Unlawful Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs, and one count Operating after Habitual Offender. Police say he could face more charges.