Maine woman pleads guilty to stealing more than $500,000 from NH business

An investigation found that she stole at least $587,219 from the company.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Springvale woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing more than $500,000 from her employer.

Jessica Pechtel, 35, worked as an office manager at a business in Somersworth, New Hampshire, where she had full access to the company's finances, including its accounting records, bank accounts, and company credit card, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Hampshire.

Petchel reportedly made unauthorized purchases and transferred funds between January 2018 and March 2021, obtaining at least $587,219 during that time, the release states.

During the investigation, officials learned that the scheme had four distinct components.

"First, she transferred funds from the company's bank accounts to her own accounts. Second, she used the company's credit card to make unauthorized purchases from retailers such as Amazon or make payments via ... Venmo. Third, she drafted 17 unauthorized checks payable to herself that were drawn on the company's bank account. And fourth, she stole almost $44,000 in COVID-19 relief funds that were intended for the company," the release said.

"This defendant stole a significant amount of money and betrayed the trust of her employer," U.S. Attorney John J. Farley said in the release. "As this case demonstrates, we work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute white collar criminals to ensure they are held accountable for their crimes."

The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, Somerworth Police Department, and Nashua Police Department.

Petchel is scheduled to be sentenced on July 7, 2022.