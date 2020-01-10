Speeding driver narrowly misses a flagger working on Route 1, evades police

Cainin Griffin, 23, of Wiscasset was arrested and brought to Two Bridges Regional Jail.

WISCASSET, Maine — In the early hours of Thursday morning, police arrested a Wiscasset man who was speeding, driving erratically, and came extremely close to running over a flagger.

Around 2:30 a.m., Wiscasset Police responded to a report of a vehicle driving erratically through the local Irving parking lot. Before they got the chance to get there, police say the vehicle headed southbound on Route 1 and began speeding. Police say the driver narrowly avoided hitting a flagger.

Officer Jonathan Barnes of the Wiscasset Police and the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office began patroling to find the vehicle.

At around 3 a.m., Officer Barnes saw the vehicle on Indian Road, where the driver was traveling at 77+ mph while straddling the yellow line. That's more than 30 mph over the posted speed limit there.

Officer Barnes attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled.

The driver was stopped a short while later as he approached his home. He was identified as Cainin Griffin, 23, of Wiscasset. He was arrested and brought to the Two Bridges Regional Jail.