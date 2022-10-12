Police arrest Southwest Harbor man for burglary at Orland residence

Deputies arrested the 42-year-old man on Wednesday around 12 p.m. on a burglary charge.

ORLAND, Maine — Authorities arrested a 42-year-old Southwest Harbor man on a charge of burglary on Wednesday, deputies say.

A news release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department stated deputies responded to a call at 11:08 a.m. A housekeeper of an Orland residence reported she'd found an unknown man with two dogs in the home she was taking care of. She said the man fled with the dogs.

Authorities found a man and dogs matching the caller's description not far from the residence. After deputies identified the man as Aaron Pert of Southwest Harbor, he was arrested on a charge of burglary, class C.

Pert was booked into the Hancock County Jail.