South Portland woman accused of stealing $500k from former employer appears in court

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Portland dental office she use to work at appeared in court Monday.

Theresa York is accused of stealing nearly $500,000 from Pamela Anzelc — her former employer and friend.

In court, things did not go as originally planned as a judge scrapped York’s proposed plea agreement seeming to disagree with the fact it did not include jail time.

"There are further discussions envisioned with regard to whether there is a request for additional restitution,” said Cumberland County Judge Nancy Mills

Mills postponed the preceding after York was expected to plea guilty to theft by unauthorized taking and under a plea agreement, stay out of jail, but instead serve three years probation.

“I don’t think that the plea agreement that her attorney came up with with the district attorney’s office is fair,” Anzelc told NEWS CENTER Maine in an interview earlier this month.

Mills appeared to agree with Anzelc and said she would not have approved a no jail sentence in this case.

York’s attorney and prosecutors will meeting again in November to figure out next steps.

In the meantime, York is paying Anzelc back in monthly installments.

"I am pleased that the Honorable Judge Nancy Mills rejected the no jail time plea deal," Anzelc told NEWS CENTER Maine following the preceeding. "I feel better as the victim to know that justice will prevail.”

York's attorney did not immediately respond to request for comment.