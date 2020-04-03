SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland Police Detective Scott Corbett is seeking the public's help in identifying the two men seen in the security video.

Detective Corbett says they are suspects in the theft of "multiple Apple Airpod devices" that on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Best Buy.

Police say there have been similar incidents in other New England States.



Police included in their post that all parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Detective Corbett:

207-799-5511x 7449

scotco@southportland.org