PORTLAND, Maine — A Scarborough man who failed to return to the Cumberland County Community Corrections Center Saturday after he left his work release job at a Portland restaurant has been arrested.
Gilbert A. Prescott, 29, began serving his sentence on Sept. 11, 2019, for probation violations for driving offenses and failing to correct name to a law enforcement officer.
On Sept. 26, 2019, Prescott qualified for work release.
He was due to be released on Dec. 5, 2019.
At 2 p.m. Monday, South Portland police, acting on a tip, arrested Prescott in South Portland and took him to Cumberland County Jail, according to a release.
