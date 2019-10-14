PORTLAND, Maine — A Scarborough man who failed to return to the Cumberland County Community Corrections Center Saturday after he left his work release job at a Portland restaurant has been arrested.

Gilbert A. Prescott, 29, began serving his sentence on Sept. 11, 2019, for probation violations for driving offenses and failing to correct name to a law enforcement officer.

On Sept. 26, 2019, Prescott qualified for work release.

He was due to be released on Dec. 5, 2019.

At 2 p.m. Monday, South Portland police, acting on a tip, arrested Prescott in South Portland and took him to Cumberland County Jail, according to a release.

