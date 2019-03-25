ARUNDEL, Maine — A man from South Portland lead deputies on a high-speed chase in Arundel early Sunday morning, March 24.

York County Sheriff's Office says deputies attempted to pull over Thanh Nguyen for driving 75 mph in a 50 mph zone around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Alfred Road near Trout Brook intersection in Arundel. Instead of slowing down the 2013 Lexus he was driving, authorities say Nguyen sped up to 100 mph.

Nguyen turned down Goodwin Mills Road and crashed into a ditch where deputies were able to catch up with him. Nguyen was arrested and charged with criminal speeding, driving to endanger and refusing to take a sobriety test.

Nguyen posted $300 bail and is scheduled to appear in Alfred Superior Court on May 10, 2019.