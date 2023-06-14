South Portland man faces charges for reportedly threatening FBI agent

Nathaniel Curtisbrown, 28, sent multiple threatening emails to the FBI agent earlier this month, according to a criminal complaint.

PORTLAND, Maine — A South Portland man is facing charges after allegedly threatening a Federal Bureau of Investigation officer earlier in June.

Nathaniel Curtisbrown, 28, was charged with intimidating or retaliating against a federal officer by threat, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.

United States Attorney Darcie N. McElwee made the announcement on Wednesday.

The criminal complaint stated "Curtisbrown sent multiple threatening emails to an FBI agent with the intent to retaliate against the agent for the performance of his official duties," the release said.

No further information is available at this time.