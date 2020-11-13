South Portland man arrested for allegedly brandishing a gun in a ‘threatening and reckless manner’ in Old Port

A witness says a customer at Bonfire on Wharf St. had a handgun and once outside raised it in the air and racked the slide.

PORTLAND, Maine — A South Portland man was arrested Thursday night after he allegedly displayed a handgun in a “threatening and reckless manner” while leaving an Old Port bar.

Portland police say they were called by an employee of Bonfire, located at 37 Wharf Street, who said they witnessed a customer holding a handgun leaving the bar with two other patrons. The witness said when the man got outside on Wharf Street, he raised the semi-automatic pistol in the air and racked the slide before leaving with the other people.

Officers were able to find the group on Exchange Street near Fore Street, and found a 9mm handgun on one of the people. Police arrested Nicholas Whitman, 25, for threatening display of a weapon and possession of a firearm in an establishment licensed for on-premises consumption of liquor.

Police say there is no indication at this time that there was an incident inside the bar that brought on his actions. Police say Whitman did appear intoxicated.