Death of woman found in South Portland considered suspicious, police say

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation with help from South Portland police, the South Portland Police Department said Wednesday.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A woman was found dead in South Portland on Tuesday, and police said Wednesday they are investigating her death as suspicious.

South Portland police officers were dispatched to Clark's Pond Parkway, near Home Depot, shortly before 4:15 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a body on an embankment next to a sidewalk, the department said in a release Wednesday.

Police located the body and quickly determined that it was a deceased woman, the release stated.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, which is leading the investigation, joined South Portland police detectives and crime scene technicians at the scene Tuesday.

"This is an active investigation and we ask for patience as we try to identify the victim in this incident," South Portland police said.

Police added they do not believe there is a danger to the public in connection with the woman's death.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss told NEWS CENTER Maine that the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta is performing an autopsy Wednesday.