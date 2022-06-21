South Paris man accused of storming the US Capitol on Jan. 6

Todd Tilley, 61, of South Paris was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, court documents state.

A deleted YouTube video titled “The Insurrection of The United States Capitol,” uploaded by a user named Jayden X, was published on Jan. 7, 2021, according to U.S. District Court documents.

Court documents stated the YouTube video showed a man wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and glasses standing in the hallway just outside the House Chamber in the Capitol at the 27:49 timestamp.

The man was later identified as Tilley on Aug. 30, 2021, by Steven Fleenor, a special agent assigned to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, after Tilley's brother confirmed it was him during an interview, according to the court documents.

Fleenor, who is assigned to the Portland, Maine Joint Terrorism Task Force, gained access to screenshots from a conversation between Tilley and his brother during the Jan. 6 riot. Tilley texted his brother, "Pence screwed us over," before storming the inside of the Capitol, according to court documents.

Court documents stated that, in addition to the YouTube video published by Jayden X, another public source video depicted Tilley inside the Capitol chanting "Stop the steal" with the rest of the crowd.

Tilley also appeared on video helping another individual climb over a wall to reach the stairs leading to the Upper West Terrace prior to entering the Capitol, court documents stated.

Tilley faces four misdemeanor charges: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct at a capitol building or grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building, according to court documents.

He made his initial court appearance via video conference and waived an identity hearing. He did not waive the preliminary hearing, and the defense expects an indictment to be issued within 21 days.

Tilley will be released under standard pretrial conditions, and he has to submit to supervision and report to the D.C. Pretrial Services Agency weekly by phone.

He can't enter Washington, D.C., except for court, pretrial services, or meeting with lawyers. Tilley also can't have a firearm, any destructive device, or weapons.