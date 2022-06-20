x
Crime

South Berwick man indicted for felony threatening of NH judge

Christopher Butler, 36, allegedly threatened a judge with bodily injury as retaliation for a judicial order.
CONCORD, N.H. — A South Berwick man has been indicted on two counts of felony threatening charges after allegedly threatening to injure a New Hampshire judge.

Christopher Butler, 36, remains in custody and will be arraigned at an unspecified date, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Monday.

Prosecutors say Butler made the threats of bodily injury to Judge Philip Cross during a phone call to the New Hampshire Judicial Branch Court Information Center in order to influence an action by Cross and threatened him during a phone call in order to retaliate against Cross for one of his orders.

Butler already faced a count of misdemeanor criminal threatening, Formella said, following another phone call during which he allegedly threatened Cross in order to terrorize him.

Each of the felony charges carries a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison and a $4,000 fine. The misdemeanor crime carries a maximum sentence of 12 months in jail and a $2,000 fine.

