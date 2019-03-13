A 71-year-old South Berwick man previously convicted 34 years ago of a sex offender-related crime was arrested Sunday based on a warrant, accused of inappropriately touching a 7-year-old through their clothing.

Linwood P. Reeves, who's listed as residing at 10 Finson Rd. in South Berwick, is charged with unlawful sexual contact, a class B felony.

South Berwick police said their investigation began four days prior on March 6 when they received the complaint of Reeves allegedly touching the child, whom he was familiar with, at the home on Finson Road.

Reeves was taken into custody at about 6:30 p.m. March 10. He was taken to York County Jail and arraigned on March 11. Bail was set at $7,500.

His 1985 conviction in Maine made Reeves a lifetime registrant on the Maine Sex Offender Registry.