WATERVILLE, Maine — Money that was raised to help support the family of murdered mom Melissa Sousa has been stolen.

According to the facebook page of Our City Waterville, 3 donation canisters at different Dunkin Donut locations have gone missing.

Bob Vear who admins the Facebook Page says he believes the money was taken Sunday night while the vigil for Sousa was talking place.

Waterville Police confirm that they are investigating the theft and to please call Waterville Police at (207) 680-4700 and ask for Officer Bernier.

The body of Sousa, 29, was found at her Gold Street home October 23. at the home she shared with her boyfriend Nicholas Lovejoy and their twin daughters.

Police have charged Lovejoy with her murder.

A GoFundMe site has been set up to help Sousa's mother pay for the cost of her daughter's funeral.

