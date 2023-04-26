SoPo teen plotting 'tragedy' released, parents express concern of possible return to school

The Cumberland County District Attorney's office maintained a class 'A' felony charge and said rumors circulating in the community are worrying parents more.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Parents in the South Portland community expressed concern Wednesday that a teenager arrested for arson, criminal mischief, and theft was released recently.

Police arrested the teenager from his home in South Portland, along with his father, on April 12. There was an FBI raid involved, and several high-powered automatic rifles were confiscated.

According to the district attorney's office, the teen is being charged with a class 'A' felony of arson.

The South Portland Police Department said it is still investigating the threats made to the community.

On April 13, South Portland Police Chief Dan Ahern said the arrest of the teen helped the community avoid a potential shooting.

Ahern did not make himself available for an interview Wednesday pending the ongoing investigation.

In the meantime, parents are questioning the lack of communication between the school and the community surrounding any potential return the teen may have to South Portland High School.

"I'd feel safe if he wasn't allowed to come back to school. I don't think he's going to get it at Long Creek in 10 days," one parent, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

Another parent said the threats against her community so close to home remind her of the large number of mass shootings seen across the U.S.

"My question is, 'Are we going to have to wait until 400 kids are shot up, and then we take it seriously? It makes me sick, like, I could cry right now," that parent said.

That same parent said her child stayed home from school due to anxiety.

Superintendent Timothy Matheney said the matter is confidential between the school, student, and family.

"I remain completely confident that South Portland's schools are safe and secure for our students and staff. We appreciate our strong collaboration with the South Portland Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to ensure this," the superintendent wrote in an email.

He declined to discuss the specific steps surrounding the student's potential return to campus.