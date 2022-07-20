NH man sentenced for having improvised explosive device

A Somersworth man has been sentenced to over three years in federal prison for possession of an improvised explosive device.

Ryan Cortina, 34, of Somersworth, pleaded guilty in April in a plea agreement with prosecutors. He was sentenced in federal court on Monday.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Somersworth police received information from a confidential informant that Cortina had destructive devices at his home and showed him a “grenade" that he had built.

Officers executed a search warrant at his home and found five suspected destructive devices in a duffle bag, including an improvised explosive device.

“Thanks to good police work, law enforcement officers were able to secure the potentially-deadly device and prevent individuals from being harmed," U.S. Attorney Jane Young of New Hampshire said in a statement.

An email seeking comment was sent to Cortina's lawyer.