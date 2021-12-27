Deputy from Clinton indicted on charges from off-duty incident

Kennebec County Sheriff's deputy Toby Blodgett of Clinton was indicted on aggravated criminal OUI and endangerment charges.

CLINTON, Maine — The off-duty Somerset County deputy involved in a single-vehicle car crash in July was indicted on charges from the incident Thursday.

Toby Blodgett of Clinton was indicted in Kennebec County on Class C aggravated criminal OUI and Class C driving to endanger the passenger in the car, John Stewart.

Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Chris Reed told the Kennebec Journal the incident happened on July 24 around 6:40 p.m. on Canaan Road near Gustafson Rd. Blodgett left the street and hit a tree, seriously injuring Stewart.

The investigation is still waiting on the reconstruction report, but Reed told the Kennebec Journal that alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash, but speed could’ve been.

Blodgett was placed on leave while the investigation continued.