Somerset County man convicted of murdering his wife wants to get his conviction overturned

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A man from Somerset County convicted of murdering his wife back in the summer of 2018 is now trying to get his conviction overturned.

Luc Tieman was found guilty in 2018 of the shooting death of his wife, Valerie Tieman.

Tieman and his new defense attorney argued Wednesday that Tieman didn't have proper representation at trial.

Attorney Tom Connolly said Tieman has a PTSD disorder diagnosis from the military and his trial lawyer, Steven Smith, did not use that as his defense at his trial.