PORTLAND, Maine — In 2014 21-year-old Anthony Pratt was found guilty of killing 29-year-old Margarita Fisenko Scott.

Pratt, who was 19 at the time, shot Scott in November 2012 in the living room of an apartment on West Concord Street in Portland, where they were living with another couple.

Pratt was sentenced to 42 years in prison.

But before this case ever reached a courtroom, police had a huge mystery to solve and time was not on their side.

Scott was reported missing by her estranged husband in November 2012. But her body wasn't discovered until January 2013, in the backseat of her SUV in the snow-covered parking lot at Motel 6 in Portland.

Once her body was discovered, Portland Police evidence technicians were called in. Victor Cote was one of them. Cote has been an ET with the Portland Police Department for 15 years.

"So we find the body in the back of the SUV in the Motel 6 parking lot and it's fairly clear that's not where the crime occurred. So you have to start thinking about, where is the scene? Where did it occur? You have to try to anticipate things you'll have to search for."

Another big question: how long had she been there? The first 48 hours are the most critical in any homicide investigation and Scott had been dead in her car, frozen for months.

Detectives learned the last residence Scott had been staying at before she was killed. But when they showed up at the apartment, it was under construction, a complete renovation, by a new owner.

"You're thinking the likelihood of me finding anything here at this point is probably pretty slim. Floors had been taking out, walls were taken out, ceilings were taken out, there was demo debris and dust everywhere."

Police lost no time. They halted the construction immediately.

"You still have to go through the process," Cote said.

